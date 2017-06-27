"At risk" Eureka woman and toddler da...

"At risk" Eureka woman and toddler daughter missing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

EUREKA, Calif. - A Eureka woman and her 19-month-old daughter have been missing since Monday night, according to Eureka police, who said the woman was "at risk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09) 19 hr Elynn 15
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) Mon Contrail 998 265
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) Mon Ceder Pie 25
Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10) Mon Ceder Pie 36
News Animal control checks on man with more than 100... Jun 25 Pig farmer 1
HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe Jun 23 Kmjpandora 1
Commune Jun 19 trumpnoze 3
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,326 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC