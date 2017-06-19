Alleged FBI impersonator in cowboy hat arrested
On Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at about 1200 hours, the two week crime spree, perpetrated by the mysterious cowboy hat wearing subject claiming to be an FBI Agent, has finally came to an end. James Martin Pawlyk, age 50, was taken into custody with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol , Arcata Police Department , and the Eureka Police Department , after another full day of causing havoc across the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Eureka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commune
|Jun 19
|trumpnoze
|3
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 19
|sell camp david 2...
|290
|STD in D C, Report
|Jun 19
|whooeee hurts to pea
|1
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|The wife
|154
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Jun 11
|Edmond tarverdyan
|66
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|Jun 11
|Dropping dampers
|2
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|Jun 11
|Smh at these fux
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC