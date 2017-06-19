Alleged FBI impersonator in cowboy ha...

Alleged FBI impersonator in cowboy hat arrested

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at about 1200 hours, the two week crime spree, perpetrated by the mysterious cowboy hat wearing subject claiming to be an FBI Agent, has finally came to an end. James Martin Pawlyk, age 50, was taken into custody with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol , Arcata Police Department , and the Eureka Police Department , after another full day of causing havoc across the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Eureka.

