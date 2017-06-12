4 Manila homicide suspects face jury trial in November

The jury trial date for four people charged with killing a 20-year-old man along state Route 255 in Manila in December was set Wednesday morning. Brandon Mitchell, 22, Catherine Fode, 19, Cesar Valenzuela-Campos, 23, and Tamara Thompson, 19, will stand trial for the murder of Tyson Claros on Nov. 6 at 9:15 a.m. in the Humboldt County courthouse in Eureka, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.