Zane Middle School assault case to be sent to DAa s Office
Neither the victim nor the apparent assailant involved in an assault at Zane Middle School in Eureka after classes got out on Friday were back in school by Wednesday as the Eureka Police Department prepared a report on the incident to send the case to the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office. A video of the incident was posted to social media over the weekend and sparked outrage among parents and community members.
