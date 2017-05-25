Zane Middle School assault case to be...

Zane Middle School assault case to be sent to DAa s Office

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

Neither the victim nor the apparent assailant involved in an assault at Zane Middle School in Eureka after classes got out on Friday were back in school by Wednesday as the Eureka Police Department prepared a report on the incident to send the case to the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office. A video of the incident was posted to social media over the weekend and sparked outrage among parents and community members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) 22 hr I am White 264
Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Ido 4
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... Wed Hoo Hoo 2
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) Wed Chris 23
KKK Gathering at Clam Beach Saturday Night (Sep '12) Wed Join up 5
Review: Brothers Painting May 22 Anoush Barzegar 1
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) May 22 elaine 386
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC