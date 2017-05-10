Upcoming festival to celebrate honeybees
The Parks and Recreation Department for the city of Eureka invites the public to BeeFest 2017, taking place May 13 at the Adorni Center in Eureka from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With a plethora of local artisans planned to attend, this family-friendly gathering will offer workshops on pollination-related activities plus a local honey-tasting contest. Local organizations including the Seed Exchange and the Native Plant Society will be there with seeds and live native plants to promote pollinator-friendly gardens.
