Supes OK change to tax code
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved amendments to the cannabis tax ordinance Tuesday morning in order to provide greater clarity. The board also delayed making a decision on the consolidation of solid waste services in unincorporated areas of the county, including areas around Eureka, Arcata and Blue Lake until the June 13 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|8 hr
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Chris
|263
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|9 hr
|Chris
|23
|KKK Gathering at Clam Beach Saturday Night (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|Join up
|5
|Review: Brothers Painting
|Mon
|Anoush Barzegar
|1
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|May 22
|elaine
|386
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC