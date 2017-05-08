Sunny early week before rain returns

Sunny early week before rain returns

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Times-Standard

This past weekend was wicked windy, prompting the local weather office to issue a wind advisory and hazardous weather outlook, but meteorologists on Sunday were still waiting to see where the gales hit the hardest. “We're still waiting for the wind event, which is going on now, to play out,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Patrick Doll said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Mon Uhg-hippos 23
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... May 6 Joshua 1
News Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10) May 4 Flia 35
Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11) May 4 Kind one 65
Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07) Apr 30 Carlene 33
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Apr 27 Quit being bad cu... 385
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC