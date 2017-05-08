Sunny early week before rain returns
This past weekend was wicked windy, prompting the local weather office to issue a wind advisory and hazardous weather outlook, but meteorologists on Sunday were still waiting to see where the gales hit the hardest. “We're still waiting for the wind event, which is going on now, to play out,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Patrick Doll said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Mon
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 6
|Joshua
|1
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|May 4
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Apr 30
|Carlene
|33
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Apr 27
|Quit being bad cu...
|385
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC