Sheriffa s office: Missing persons report filed for Eureka NAACP president Liz Smith
Liz Smith, the president of the Eureka branch of the NAACP, was listed as a missing person Monday afternoon, according to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office public information officer Stacy Hanson. If came about a dozen hours after a nearly 30-minute video was posted on one of Smith's Facebook pages that had friends posting frantic messages letting her know she was loved and supported.
