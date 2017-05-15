Sheriffa s office: Missing persons re...

Sheriffa s office: Missing persons report filed for Eureka NAACP president Liz Smith

Liz Smith, the president of the Eureka branch of the NAACP, was listed as a missing person Monday afternoon, according to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office public information officer Stacy Hanson. If came about a dozen hours after a nearly 30-minute video was posted on one of Smith's Facebook pages that had friends posting frantic messages letting her know she was loved and supported.

