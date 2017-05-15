Sequoia center packed to capacity for Amy Goodman visit
Hundreds of people lined up in the Humboldt County Office of Education parking lot in Eureka to hear reporter and activist Amy Goodman speak Sunday. Some had to be turned away after the conference center hit capacity.
