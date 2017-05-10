Protesters gather at courthouse seeking #justiceforJosiah
Around 40 demonstrators gathered on the Humboldt County Courthouse steps in Eureka on Thursday morning to protest local discrimination and the ongoing investigation into the stabbing death of 19-year-old David Josiah Lawson. They chorused, “ain't no power like the power of the people because the power of the people don't stop,” and other chants.
