OUTspoken: Small protest in Eureka over a religious freedoma order
A handful of protesters stood outside the Humboldt County courthouse Thursday afternoon to demonstrate against an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that allows churches and religions organizations to be more politically active. The executive order was significantly scaled back from a document leaked in February to the Nation that would have created exemptions for religious objections - basically, it would have served as a license to discriminate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|7 hr
|Yay
|22
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Apr 30
|Carlene
|33
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Apr 27
|Quit being bad cu...
|385
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|White Mexicans (Sep '13)
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey acosta
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC