OUTspoken: Small protest in Eureka over a religious freedoma order

A handful of protesters stood outside the Humboldt County courthouse Thursday afternoon to demonstrate against an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that allows churches and religions organizations to be more politically active. The executive order was significantly scaled back from a document leaked in February to the Nation that would have created exemptions for religious objections - basically, it would have served as a license to discriminate.

