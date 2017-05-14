More Parks for Eureka?
Next Tuesday the Eureka City Council will vote on whether to create two more parks in the city - "pocket" parks designed to occupy existing landscaped areas. The tiny parks, one at Fourth and Q streets, and the other at Broadway and Fairfield, would serve a spectrum of needs.
