Memorial scheduled for Jesse Simpson on Sunday

Memorial services for Jesse Simpson, who died after being struck by a vehicle in early May, will be held at the Shelter Cove Community Center on May 21 at 3 p.m. Friends and family of Simpson described the tight-knit community as a ghost town in the wake of his death. “It's definitely rocked the whole community,” said Cassidy Etter, a Shelter Cove Volunteer Fie Department EMT and friend of Simpson.

