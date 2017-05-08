Marin County Deputy Coroner Arrested ...

Marin County Deputy Coroner Arrested For Child Molestation

Marin County's chief deputy coroner and former state investigator of the year was arrested last week and accused with four counts of child molestation, as first reported by the Marin Independent Journal . Darrell Harris of San Rafael reportedly committed offenses ranging from continued sexual abuse to sexual battery involving underage girls in Marin over the course of seven years.

