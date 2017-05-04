Marin coroner charged with molesting ...

Marin coroner charged with molesting girl

23 hrs ago

The head of the Marin County coroner's office has been arrested on a warrant charging him with four felony counts of child molestation over a period of seven years. Chief Deputy Coroner Darrell Harris, a San Rafael resident, was found in Eureka on Thursday afternoon after authorities issued an alert to law enforcement agencies to look for him.

