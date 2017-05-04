Marin coroner charged with molesting girl
The head of the Marin County coroner's office has been arrested on a warrant charging him with four felony counts of child molestation over a period of seven years. Chief Deputy Coroner Darrell Harris, a San Rafael resident, was found in Eureka on Thursday afternoon after authorities issued an alert to law enforcement agencies to look for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|21 hr
|Joshua
|1
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Sat
|Yay
|22
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|May 4
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Apr 30
|Carlene
|33
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Apr 27
|Quit being bad cu...
|385
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC