Marin coroner arrives for arraignment on molestation charges
The head of the Marin County coroner's office has been brought to the courthouse this morning for his arraignment on child molestation charges. Darrell Alan Harris, 46, was booked into Marin County Jail at 6 a.m. after being transported from the Humboldt County Jail.
