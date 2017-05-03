Low-cost firewood vouchers available
Low cost firewood vouchers are beginning to be sold today at the Humboldt Senior Resource Center, 1910 California St. in Eureka. Households with an individual 55 or older and living on a low to moderate income are eligible to purchase up to two vouchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
