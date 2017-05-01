Lions, tigers and unicycles, oh my
Tickets: $7-$10 in advance; $8-$13 at the gate; advance tickets are availabel at Meadows Cafe, Bootleg, Redway True Value and the drive-thru tree park in Leggett The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, which is pulling into Southern Humboldt County May 10 and 11, has something for everyone, one of the owners of the circus who also performs said. “We get people that are 2 that enjoy it and people who are 99 that enjoy it,” said Simone Key.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Sun
|Carlene
|33
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Apr 27
|Quit being bad cu...
|385
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|White Mexicans (Sep '13)
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey acosta
|5
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|Apr 22
|Calling Russia Don
|2
|Commune
|Apr 20
|BlueIrisheyez
|1
|On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09)
|Apr 19
|Miss tammy
|49
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC