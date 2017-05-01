Lions, tigers and unicycles, oh my

Tickets: $7-$10 in advance; $8-$13 at the gate; advance tickets are availabel at Meadows Cafe, Bootleg, Redway True Value and the drive-thru tree park in Leggett The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, which is pulling into Southern Humboldt County May 10 and 11, has something for everyone, one of the owners of the circus who also performs said. “We get people that are 2 that enjoy it and people who are 99 that enjoy it,” said Simone Key.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.