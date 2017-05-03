Lions offer vision screenings

In coordination with the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Mobile Outreach Program, the McKinleyville and Trinidad Lions Clubs will be offering free Spot Vision screenings Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trinidad Rancheria. Screenings are also scheduled for May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trinidad Rancheria and May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McKinleyville Family Resource Center.

