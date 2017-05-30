Humboldt, McKinleyville services districts eye rate increases
The Humboldt Community Services District has water and sewer rate increases up for board approval next month and the McKinleyville Services District plans to continue yearly incremental water and sewer rate increases, according to district officials. Last week the Eureka City Council voted unanimously to increase water and sewer rates to address necessary upgrades and repairs to aging or outdated water and sewer infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|USA
|287
|Mix & Match Burger GRAND OPENING in Glendale Ju...
|Wed
|MixMatch
|1
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|May 25
|I am White
|264
|Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Ido
|4
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|May 24
|Chris
|23
|KKK Gathering at Clam Beach Saturday Night (Sep '12)
|May 24
|Join up
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC