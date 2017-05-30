Fiery 101 crash kills two; passing dr...

Fiery 101 crash kills two; passing driver saves five

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Times-Standard

A passing motorist saved five passengers from a fiery wreck that killed two drivers, including a Eureka man, early today on Highway 101 north of Reynolds Highway in Mendocino County, according to a California Highway Patrol press release. According to the CHP, the collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. as a northbound Ford Bronco, for unknown reasons, turned left and crossed the double yellow lines, colliding head-on with a southbound Dodge Ram pickup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) 17 hr USA 287
Mix & Match Burger GRAND OPENING in Glendale Ju... Wed MixMatch 1
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) May 25 I am White 264
Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Ido 4
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... May 24 Hoo Hoo 2
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) May 24 Chris 23
KKK Gathering at Clam Beach Saturday Night (Sep '12) May 24 Join up 5
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC