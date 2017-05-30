Fiery 101 crash kills two; passing driver saves five

A passing motorist saved five passengers from a fiery wreck that killed two drivers, including a Eureka man, early today on Highway 101 north of Reynolds Highway in Mendocino County, according to a California Highway Patrol press release. According to the CHP, the collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. as a northbound Ford Bronco, for unknown reasons, turned left and crossed the double yellow lines, colliding head-on with a southbound Dodge Ram pickup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.