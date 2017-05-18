Family of slain HSU student offers $10K reward for information
Michelle-Charmaine Lawson stood on the Humboldt State University quad on Thursday afternoon, a place she recognized her son David Josiah Lawson had walked many times while attending the university before he was fatally stabbed in April. Surrounded by friends, family and Arcata Police Chief Tom Chapman, Michelle-Chairmaine Lawson said that a $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of her son's killer.
