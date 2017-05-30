Exhibit speaks to the a burden of stuffa

Arts Alive! receptions will take place June 3 and July 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. “These home accessories are inspired by the recent move of my grandmother, who was entrenched within a tomb of family artifacts,” Rau said. “Many of these objects, furniture and tchotchkes have descended to her nearest and dearest … 'Heirloom' speaks to this burden of stuff, physical and emotional, between generations of people to whom acquisition meant wealth.” Rau was born in Sandusky, Ohio and raised in northeast Tennessee.

