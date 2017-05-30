Exhibit speaks to the a burden of stuffa

Arts Alive! receptions will take place June 3 and July 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. “These home accessories are inspired by the recent move of my grandmother, who was entrenched within a tomb of family artifacts,” Rau said. “Many of these objects, furniture and tchotchkes have descended to her nearest and dearest … 'Heirloom' speaks to this burden of stuff, physical and emotional, between generations of people to whom acquisition meant wealth.” Rau was born in Sandusky, Ohio and raised in northeast Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.