Eureka woman, 31, dies at Humboldt County jail

Wednesday

On Monday, May 15, 2017 at about 2115 hours a Correctional Deputy in the Humboldt County Correctional Facility was conducting a security check of the maximum security female unit when she discovered an inmate, who was housed alone, in their cell that appeared to be not breathing. Facility medical staff and Emergency Medical Services were immediately requested.

