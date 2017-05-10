Eureka Waterfront Trail to be complete this fall

It's been just over a year since the hundreds of homeless living and camping in the Palco Marsh behind the Bayshore Mall were evicted from city-owned property to make way for construction crews building the Waterfront Trail and a lot of progress has been made. “It's been a huge success,” Eureka Parks and Recreation Department Director Miles Slattery said of the trail's construction so far.

