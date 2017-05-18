Eureka to pay $88K in attorney fees to North Coast Journal in police video case
Eureka is required under a recent court order to pay nearly $88,000 in attorneys fees to the North Coast Journal's attorney Paul Nicholas Boylan after the publication succeeded in overturning the city's several attempts to block it from obtaining a video of a teenager's arrest by Eureka police. Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Christopher Wilson ordered the city to pay Boylan within 90 days of his April 14 order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skateboards wrecking public property (Oct '10)
|May 15
|young fart
|17
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Exposing Poulnott
|32
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 6
|Joshua
|1
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|May 4
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Apr 30
|Carlene
|33
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC