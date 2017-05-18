Eureka to pay $88K in attorney fees t...

Eureka to pay $88K in attorney fees to North Coast Journal in police video case

19 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Eureka is required under a recent court order to pay nearly $88,000 in attorneys fees to the North Coast Journal's attorney Paul Nicholas Boylan after the publication succeeded in overturning the city's several attempts to block it from obtaining a video of a teenager's arrest by Eureka police. Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Christopher Wilson ordered the city to pay Boylan within 90 days of his April 14 order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

