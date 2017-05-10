Eureka festival celebrates the bounty of bees
Fieldbrook Honey owner and Mad River Brewing Company founder Bob Smith prepares a sample of honey for attendees of the fifth annual BeeFest in Eureka on Saturday. Most Humboldt County residents know Bob Smith as the founder of Mad River Brewing Company, but for the past eight years he's also tapped into another pursuit: beekeeping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Exposing Poulnott
|32
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 6
|Joshua
|1
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|May 4
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Apr 30
|Carlene
|33
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Apr 27
|Quit being bad cu...
|385
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC