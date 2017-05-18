Eureka City Council raises water and sewer rates amid public outcry
The Eureka City Council during its Tuesday evening meeting voted unanimously to implement raised water and sewer rates despite numerous community members decrying the rate hikes before the council came to a decision. The council approved the rate increase after much discussion and public comment against the increase.
