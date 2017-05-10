Eureka circus performance prompts protest at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds

Before the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus began its performance in Eureka on Friday evening, a group of protestors stood outside the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to call for a boycott of circuses that use animal performers. Within the last decade, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus has been cited multiple times by the U.S. Department of Agriculture including poor handling of its animals, failing to provide enough food to animals and failing to develop a plan for veterinary care after two tiger cubs died and a group of elephants temporarily escaped.

