El Pueblo Supermarket owner seeks to rebuild

A heart made of red streamers remains on the chain link fence surrounding where the El Pueblo Supermarket was in Eureka before it burned down. The owner of El Pueblo Supermarket in Eureka - which was destroyed by a fire in February - has submitted tentative site plans to rebuild to the city of Eureka building department.

