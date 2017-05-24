DA details sex crimes evidence agains...

DA details sex crimes evidence against Marin County coroner

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Marin County's chief coroner was denied lower bail on molestation charges Tuesday after the prosecution disclosed the basis for the case - an argument that blew the lid off years of alleged sex crimes. Darrell Harris, the chief deputy coroner for Marin County, was arrested in Eureka on May 4, 2017, on molestation charges from Marin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... 14 hr Hoo Hoo 2
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) 14 hr Chris 263
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) 15 hr Chris 23
KKK Gathering at Clam Beach Saturday Night (Sep '12) 15 hr Join up 5
Review: Brothers Painting Mon Anoush Barzegar 1
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) May 22 elaine 386
1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo... May 21 floyd 1994 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC