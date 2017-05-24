DA details sex crimes evidence against Marin County coroner
Marin County's chief coroner was denied lower bail on molestation charges Tuesday after the prosecution disclosed the basis for the case - an argument that blew the lid off years of alleged sex crimes. Darrell Harris, the chief deputy coroner for Marin County, was arrested in Eureka on May 4, 2017, on molestation charges from Marin.
