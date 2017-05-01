Coming Up Rhodies
The sun was shining and the rhododendrons were blowing in the breeze on Saturday for the annual Rhododendron Parade through Eureka. Pageant queens waved serenely from cars crammed with blossoms, marching bands strutted down the streets and the Shriners zipped around in their tiny cars while judges handed out trophies and crowds lined the sidewalks to view the proceedings.
