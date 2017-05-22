Cause of Eureka womana s death undetermined six months later
More than six months have passed since 18-year-old Jennika Suazo was found dead in a Eureka residence under what police investigators called suspicious circumstances, but no significant developments have since been publicly disclosed. “It is an open investigation and we are still awaiting the pathologist's findings,” Eureka Police Department Brittany Powell wrote in an email to the Times-Standard on Friday.
