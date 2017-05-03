Cards for a cause
Here's a sampling of some of the cards that will be for sale during Arts Alive! at Dalianes Worldwide Travel in Eureka. Artistic notecards made by Humboldt County paper crafters will help make a difference in the lives of local women fighting cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
