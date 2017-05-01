Capitol Tracker: Gas tax, vehicle fees fund repairs
On Friday, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 1, the transportation package that was rushed through the state Legislature to provide some funding for the state's crumbling infrastructure. “Safe and smooth roads make California a better place to live and strengthen our economy,” Brown said in a statement released by his office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Sun
|Carlene
|33
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Apr 27
|Quit being bad cu...
|385
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|White Mexicans (Sep '13)
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey acosta
|5
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|Apr 22
|Calling Russia Don
|2
|Commune
|Apr 20
|BlueIrisheyez
|1
|On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09)
|Apr 19
|Miss tammy
|49
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC