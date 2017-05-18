C Street Market Square is now the Mad...

C Street Market Square is now the Madaket Plaza

Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

On Tuesday evening the Eureka City Council voted unanimously to approve two agenda items that separately renamed the C Street Market Square as the Madaket Plaza and designated two city-owned landscaped areas as “pocket parks.” Eureka Parks and Recreation director Miles Slattery explained the renaming of the square honors Eureka's history and that plans to improve the “pocket parks” will help guide more people into Old Town. “It was strongly supported by all the council and clearly community there,” Slattery said of the Madaket Plaza decision.

Eureka, CA

