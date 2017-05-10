Brius seeks to move Eureka wrongful death case to Los Angeles court

Nursing home company Brius Healthcare Services states it will not receive a fair trial in Humboldt County in one of three wrongful death lawsuits filed against it and has requested the case to be moved to Los Angeles where Brius is based. The company's attorney cites “negative” news media coverage, a 2011 statement by former District Attorney Paul Gallegos and travel inconvenience for witnesses including Rechnitz's wife as reasons to change venues, according to court documents.

