Art BeatTime (and) TravelWay back at ...

Art BeatTime (and) TravelWay back at the Blue Lake Museum

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

Above and below: The 3,000-pound letterpress made in New York in 1892 that was used to print the Blue Lake Advocate throughout the 1890s It's May and the Blue Lake Museum just reopened for the season - two good reasons to head inland, toward the sun. A copywriter working for the now-defunct Hotel Korbel, close to downtown Blue Lake, puffed the excursion in the 1920s: "Ho! For Korbel in the land of sunshine, fruit and flowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... May 8 Uhg-hippos 23
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... May 6 Joshua 1
News Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10) May 4 Flia 35
Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11) May 4 Kind one 65
Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07) Apr 30 Carlene 33
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Apr 27 Quit being bad cu... 385
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC