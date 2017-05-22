Appellate court panel considers reviv...

Appellate court panel considers reviving Arcata 420 lawsuit

A small group of people gather in Redwood Park in Arcata on April 20, 2016, where once thousands had come in past years to celebrate the marijuana holiday. A lawsuit that challenged Arcata's practice of closing Redwood Park during the marijuana holiday on April 20 in recent years could return to court after a U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments by Humboldt County attorneys.

