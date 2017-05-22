Appellate court panel considers reviving Arcata 420 lawsuit
A small group of people gather in Redwood Park in Arcata on April 20, 2016, where once thousands had come in past years to celebrate the marijuana holiday. A lawsuit that challenged Arcata's practice of closing Redwood Park during the marijuana holiday on April 20 in recent years could return to court after a U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments by Humboldt County attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Brothers Painting
|6 hr
|Anoush Barzegar
|1
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|17 hr
|elaine
|386
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|Sun
|floyd 1994
|1
|16 Big Statues of Trump Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|May 20
|666 Armo
|589
|Skateboards wrecking public property (Oct '10)
|May 15
|young fart
|17
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Exposing Poulnott
|32
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC