The Siren Call of Beer

Soft gold and deep blue lights illuminate the impressive line-up of stemware behind the bar at Siren's Song Tavern in Old Town Eureka - something for every beer, ale, stout and sour on the menu. After quietly opening four years ago, the place has steadily built a solid reputation for craft beer and cider, eclectic shows and a creative space where everyone is welcome.

