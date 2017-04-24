The Siren Call of Beer
Soft gold and deep blue lights illuminate the impressive line-up of stemware behind the bar at Siren's Song Tavern in Old Town Eureka - something for every beer, ale, stout and sour on the menu. After quietly opening four years ago, the place has steadily built a solid reputation for craft beer and cider, eclectic shows and a creative space where everyone is welcome.
