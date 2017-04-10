Taxes: Therea s still time to file

The Humboldt County Library in Eureka has stopped its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax services, but there's still hope for some last minute filers and filers who miss the deadline completely, according to reference librarian Rachel Harwood. “People can still file a tax extension at the library,” Harwood said, as long it was postmarked by Tuesday.

