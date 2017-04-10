Taxes: Therea s still time to file
The Humboldt County Library in Eureka has stopped its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax services, but there's still hope for some last minute filers and filers who miss the deadline completely, according to reference librarian Rachel Harwood. “People can still file a tax extension at the library,” Harwood said, as long it was postmarked by Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|3 hr
|truth hurts
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|832
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|I dunt know
|64
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Apr 12
|ZibberParents
|21
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|Apr 12
|Former Armo
|8
|Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08)
|Apr 7
|Sara from South D...
|10
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC