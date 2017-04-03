Swingtime
Last weekend the streets of Eureka filled with musicians and audience members who love good music and who love to dance. A packed, repeating schedule of performances of New Orleans jazz, blues, rockabilly and Cajun music by award-winning performers kept them and audience members rotating around venues at the Adorni Center, Morris Graves, the Eureka Theater, the Municipal Auditorium , the Sequoia Center and a cramped room at the Red Lion Inn.
