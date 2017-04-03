Survey: Trinidad lighthouse at risk of sliding
A geologic survey of the area around the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse showed that the lighthouse is at risk of sliding. “Yes, absolutely,” said Gary Simpson, the geosciences director of SHN Consulting Engineers and Geologists, the Eureka-based firm hired by the city of Trinidad to conduct the survey.
