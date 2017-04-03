Spinner shares techniques of the trade
Local spinning master Janet Finch will talk about the art of drop spinning Thursday at 6:45 p.m. during the Humboldt Handweavers and Spinners Guild's program in the Bay Room of the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka. Finch started spinning almost 30 years ago when she discovered the simple elegance in drop spinning wool, which additionally was an easy portable way to make yarn.
