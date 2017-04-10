Speak up for our pearl of a bay
Two years ago, the question was posed: Do we want more oysters? More specifically, do we want to allow Coast Seafoods to use Humboldt Bay - our bay - to grow more oysters? First, the environmental question: Can we accommodate increased oyster production while protecting eel grass beds and the web of life that depends on them? Coast Seafoods reduced the size of their proposed expansion from 620 to roughly 250 acres and relocated some of the beds in response to challenges by myriad of agencies, organization and individual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|haHaha
|831
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Apr 12
|ZibberParents
|21
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|Apr 12
|Former Armo
|8
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Gfritz333
|63
|Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08)
|Apr 7
|Sara from South D...
|10
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|15
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC