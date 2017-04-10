Sheriffa s office seeks help to ID suspected thief
On Monday, April 3, 2017 at about 1:19 a.m., an unknown female entered a residence on the 1600 block of Myrtle Avenue, Eureka. The female suspect removed the victim's purse and phone from the residence and left the area on foot.
