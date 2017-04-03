Rhody revelry: International convention comes to Eureka

The Eureka Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society will welcome rhododendron enthusiasts from around the world as it hosts the 2017 “Rhododendrons in the Redwoods” international convention from April 27 to 30. While the Eureka chapter has hosted two regional conferences in years past, the local group has never hosted an international convention. “We are privileged to be able to host such a large gathering of international rhododendron enthusiasts, with the Red Lion as our host hotel and the Sequoia Conference Center as our program and banqueting venue,” said June Walsh, convention co-chair with Bruce Palmer and Max Abrahamsen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.