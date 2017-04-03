Rhody revelry: International conventi...

Rhody revelry: International convention comes to Eureka

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The Eureka Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society will welcome rhododendron enthusiasts from around the world as it hosts the 2017 “Rhododendrons in the Redwoods” international convention from April 27 to 30. While the Eureka chapter has hosted two regional conferences in years past, the local group has never hosted an international convention. “We are privileged to be able to host such a large gathering of international rhododendron enthusiasts, with the Red Lion as our host hotel and the Sequoia Conference Center as our program and banqueting venue,” said June Walsh, convention co-chair with Bruce Palmer and Max Abrahamsen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 5 hr ZibberParents 13
Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13) 6 hr Former Armo 7
News Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08) Fri Sara from South D... 10
News Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi... Apr 1 ZPM Power 1
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar '17 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Office 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC