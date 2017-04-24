Redwood Coast Career Fair on Tuesday in Arcata
The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Employment Training Division and its Job Market partners, including the North Coast Employer Advisory Council, are hosting the event at the Arcata Community Center. The career fair runs from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to vocational counselors, receive resume critiques, chat with local employers and apply for current job openings.
