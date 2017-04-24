Pie fundraiser planned

Tri-County Independent Living's 10th annual Humboldt Pie fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Eureka, corner of J and 14th streets. Humboldt Pie is a fun, family-friendly event with pie baking and pie eating contests, live music, slices of pizza and pie and ice cream, for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.