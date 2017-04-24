Pie fundraiser planned
Tri-County Independent Living's 10th annual Humboldt Pie fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Eureka, corner of J and 14th streets. Humboldt Pie is a fun, family-friendly event with pie baking and pie eating contests, live music, slices of pizza and pie and ice cream, for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Tue
|Former Armo
|4
|White Mexicans (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Jeffrey acosta
|5
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|Apr 22
|Calling Russia Don
|2
|Commune
|Apr 20
|BlueIrisheyez
|1
|On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09)
|Apr 19
|Miss tammy
|49
|Laura Love bug has herpes and so does her whole...
|Apr 19
|SHANE STRASSBERG
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Apr 15
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|832
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC